Kenosha police officer to carry Flame of Hope at 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

The "Guardians of the Flame" will escort the Special Olympics Flame of Hope across the state of Washington before the games begin in Seattle in July.

Officer Kate Schapner of the Kenosha Police Department will be one of those guardians. She will be a part of the "Final Leg" for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the 2018 Special Olympic Games.

Schapner has been a valued member of LETR for Special Olympics Wisconsin for nearly a decade, successfully fundraising for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and organizing events throughout the Kenosha area. She also is the sole chair of the Kenosha Polar Plunge.

Lt. Mark Horstmann of the Verona Police Department, who serves as director of Wisconsin’s LETR for Special Olympics, says Schapner was chosen from a pool of several candidates. "I know Officer Schaper will make us proud when she serves as a member of the Final Leg team,” he continues.

Members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes from across the country have carried the Flame of Hope in the LETR Final Leg to begin the games since the first Special Olympics in 2006.

From June 27 to July 1, the Final Leg team will run through many cities and towns in Washington to raise awareness and get people excited for the Special Olympics.