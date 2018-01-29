Kenosha police officer to carry Flame of Hope at 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

Schapner has been a valued member of LETR for Special Olympics Wisconsin for nearly a decade, successfully fundraising for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and organizing events throughout the Kenosha area. She also is the sole chair of the Kenosha Polar Plunge.
Lt. Mark Horstmann of the Verona Police Department, who serves as director of Wisconsin’s LETR for Special Olympics, says Schapner was chosen from a pool of several candidates. "I know Officer Schaper will make us proud when she serves as a member of the Final Leg team,” he continues.