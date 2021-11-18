Kenosha police confirm no shooting near courthouse during Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department confirms there was no shooting at or near the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday.

This comes after a Facebook page called the "Kenosha Area Police Scanner" posted to the platform, "Shooting near protest about the current trial."

via Facebook

TMJ4 News crews around the courthouse also report there were no shots fired.

The police department slammed the Facebook page as "another disappointing attempt at disinformation."

Tensions have flared at points between people for and against Rittenhouse.

Wednesday evening, two people were arrested and taken into police custody. Police said then that a 20-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting arrest. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

At other moments protesters have engaged in yelling matches and at a few moments pushing and shoving was caught on camera. But there have been no reports of injuries, nor of guns being fired.

One man was spotted bringing a long rifle to the area across the street from the courthouse, but he was escorted away by police on Wednesday.

Another disappointing attempt at disinformation. There was no shooting at or near the Kenosha County Courthouse as reported on this Facebook page. Please follow @KenoshaPolice for factual information. pic.twitter.com/zRdvUfntaU — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

