Two people arrested outside Kenosha County Courthouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were arrested outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting arrest. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officials say during the arrests, law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering.

These are the first arrests of protesters from those outside the courthouse amid the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The Kenosha Police Department said there is no credible threat to public safety, despite what has been spread on social media.

KPD is aware of numerous attempts by malicious actors to spread disinformation on various social media platforms. To date, there is no credible threat to public safety. For factual and accurate information please follow @KenoshaPolice and Kenosha Police Department on Facebook — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 17, 2021

