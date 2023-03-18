Kenosha man with revoked license arrested for 17th offense

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Kenosha man with a revoked driver's license was arrested Friday for his 17th offense after he was caught driving 101 mph in a 55-mph-zone.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was monitoring traffic in an area known to have reckless drivers in the Village of Mount Pleasant around 11:32 a.m. The deputy saw a Hyundai traveling southbound near STH 31/Green Bay Road. The driver was clocked in at 101 mph in a 55-mph-zone. The driver, a 35-year-old Kenosha man, was stopped on Braun Road.

The man had a revoked driver's license with 16 prior convictions for operating after revocation (OAR) and multiple other traffic offenses. The sheriff's office said he has not had a driver's license since 2015 and has an "extensive history" of not paying his citations. His other prior criminal convictions include drug offenses.

Upon searching the man's vehicle, the deputy found a metal pipe used to smoke marijuana. The man was transported to the Racine County Jail. He is being held on cash bail for nearly $1,555 for the following offenses:

OAR - 17th offense

Speeding - 46 mph over

Reckless driving

No insurance

Seatbelt

Possession of drug paraphernalia

“The Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed, trained, and equipped to aggressively target reckless drivers – both on county roads and in every Racine County municipality," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement Friday. "There are far too many incidents of completely irresponsible drivers putting our citizens at risk of serious injury or death. This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. If you drive recklessly, a deputy will stop you, arrest you, and take you to jail!”

Stolen Amazon truck chase in Milwaukee, 1 arrested

By Madison Goldbeck, March 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested Friday after stealing an Amazon truck and leading Milwaukee police on a chase.

According to Milwaukee police, a suspect demanded keys from a package delivery truck driver near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m.

A Milwaukee police officer saw the truck near 60th and Meinecke and attempted to make a stop.

The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Man steals Amazon truck, flees from police

The pursuit ended when the driver stopped in the parking lot of a BP gas station near 27th and St. Paul.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows police following the reportedly stolen Amazon truck. The truck comes to a stop in the parking lot and police swarm the vehicle.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

Montana MacLachlan, a spokesperson for Amazon, said, “We’re thankful the delivery driver involved is safe, and we’re cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate.”

Friday's incident happened just a block away from where a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee was murdered. Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near 65th and Villard on Dec. 9 in what federal investigators describe as a targeted attack. Four people have been charged in connection to his murder.

