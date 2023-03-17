Man arrested after stealing Amazon truck, leading Milwaukee police on chase

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested Friday after stealing an Amazon truck and leading Milwaukee police on a chase.

According to Milwaukee police, a suspect demanded keys from a package delivery truck driver near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m.

A Milwaukee police officer saw the truck near 60th and Meinecke and attempted to make a stop.

The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver stopped in the parking lot of a BP gas station near 27th and St. Paul.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows police following the reportedly stolen Amazon truck. The truck comes to a stop in the parking lot and police swarm the vehicle.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

TMJ4 News currently has a crew on the scene to learn more.

Friday's incident happened just a block away from where a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee was murdered. Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near 65th and Villard on Dec. 9 in what federal investigators describe as a targeted attack. Four people have been charged in connection to his murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Police pursuit on I-94

California woman arrested after leading Wisconsin State Patrol on chase with 4 kids in car

By Julia Marshall, March 17, 2023

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 33-year-old California woman was arrested Thursday night after she led Wisconsin State Patrol on a chase, while she had four children in the vehicle.

The pursuit began around 8:01 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle for equipment violations. The woman refused to stop and fled westbound on I-94 near Moorland Road.

State troopers said the woman exited I-94 on Barker Road and headed north to Bluemound Road, and then east. She then turned around and headed back towards the interstate.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department deployed tire deflation devices near the Milwaukee/Waukesha County line. The women exited at 70th Street and headed north to Wisconsin Ave where a trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, ending the pursuit.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the woman is now being charged with Felony Fleeing, Reckless Driving- Endangering Safety, Operating Without a Valid License – 2nd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Red Traffic Signal, Violation of Child Safety Restraint, and an extraditable Felony Warrant from Minnesota.

Officials discovered she had four kids in her vehicle, so Child Protective Services responded to the scene to assist. No officers or occupants were injured during the pursuit.

