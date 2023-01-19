4th person charged in connection to death of USPS mail carrier, Aundre Cross

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.

Cross was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Dec. 9. Since then, three people had been charged in connection to his death. However, TMJ4 News just learned of a fourth.

Lakisha Ducksworth is accused of willfully and knowingly making "materially false, fraudulent, and fictitious statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of branch of the government of the United States," according to an indictment released Thursday.

A week prior to the murder on Dec. 2, two "sister parcels" were scanned by Cross as "Delivery Attempted - No Access to Delivery Location." USPS business records indicate the scan occurred near 77th and Carmen in Milwaukee, which is 1.5 miles away from the delivery address. The parcels did not return to the original USPS delivery unit. According to the indictment, this "could indicate that a USPS employee retained the parcel or provided it to someone else outside of normal operations."

Previous coverage: Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee

According to the indictment, Ducksworth spoke with law enforcement after Cross' death and said her surveillance equipment was not functioning on Dec. 2, when Cross scanned the parcels. She told police she did not send footage of Cross delivering mail to Charles Ducksworth Jr., one of the suspects charged in Cross' death.

However, police later found her equipment was in fact working on the day in question and she had sent the footage to Ducksworth Jr.

Ducksworth Jr. and Kevin McCaa, both of Milwaukee, were charged with the murder, or the aided and abetted murder, of Cross. If convicted of either offense, Duckworth Jr. and McCaa could both face life in prison.

A third person, Shanelle McCoy, was charged with providing false statements to law enforcement while they investigated the murder.

According to a criminal complaint, a missing package of marijuana sent through the mail might have been the motive.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip