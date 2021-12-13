Kenosha man shot to death last Friday identified; police seeking Honda Fit

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police have identified the victim and a vehicle they believe to be involved in the victim's fatal shooting last Friday.

KPD identified the 35-year-old victim as Maximmillion A. Moore of Kenosha. Police also released a photo of a Honda Fit, which they believe was used in the "commission of the homicide."

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the homicide is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Kenosha police

As TMJ4 News first reported last Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot to death in what appeared to be a targeted shooting Friday morning in Kenosha.

KPD said in a statement then that officers were called to the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue around 7:13 a.m. for several reports of guns being fired.

There police officers found an unresponsive 35-year-old man suffering from the gunshot wounds. Officers and Kenosha Fire Dept. paramedics attempted live-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

TMJ4's Katie Crowther reports a lot of sadness and confusion there, after what appears to be a very targeted shooting. The victim’s wife stood outside her home as police investigated Friday morning.

Two Kenosha buses were brought in to block the view of the victim, who was laying in the street.

A neighbor shared some cell phone video with TMJ4 News that showed a car parked near the victim’s house. When the victim left his house Friday morning, a man in the driver’s seat of the car got out, walked up to the victim and started shooting.

You can hear at least 15 gunshots, then the shooter got back in the car and took off.

Kenosha police say that shooter is not in custody.

As a precaution, from about 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., five Kenosha public schools in the area kept kids indoors and did not let anyone enter the schools. They were Bose, Grant, Harvey, and Jefferson elementary schools and Washington Middle School.

