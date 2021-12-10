35-year-old man dead from gun wounds, no suspect in custody: Kenosha PD

KENOSHA, Wis. — No suspect is in custody after a 35-year-old man died from several gunshot wounds Friday morning in Kenosha, police said.

KPD said in a statement that officers were called to the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue around 7:13 a.m. for several reports of guns being fired.

There police officers found an unresponsive 35-year-old man suffering from the gunshot wounds. Officers and Kenosha fire paramedics attempted live-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The victim's identity will be released when family are notified of his death.

Kenosha PD said no suspects are in custody and that officers are "actively" investigating the incident.

KPD also tweeted there is a large police response to the incident and residents should avoid the area.

A Kenosha Unified School District official told TMJ4 News that while there isn't a lockdown at their schools, they are holding students indoors and preventing anyone from entering, per a request from Kenosha police. KPD described it to the school district as a "community incident."

Harvey Elementary School and Bradford High are located near the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

