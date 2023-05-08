Kenosha man identified as suspect killed during attempted armored truck robbery

MILWAUKEE — A Kenosha man has been identified as the suspect killed during Friday's attempted armored truck robbery outside a south side bank.

This is the second time a Thillens armored truck has been the target of a robbery outside of a North Shore Bank this year.

The last one in January was at 79th and Capitol, where suspects got away with the money. The latest on Friday ended with the suspect killed.

The medical examiner identified the suspect who died as 42-year-old Pablo Cesar Bermudez of Kenosha. He has no known criminal record in Wisconsin.

Police say he came up to an armored truck just before 5 p.m. Friday night near 58th and W. Forest Home Avenue. Then, shot a 36-year-old guard.

Another guard fired back at Bermudez, and he was pronounced dead inside the armored truck.

The security guard who was shot was rushed to the hospital Friday and is expected to survive. Police say they recovered two handguns and a shotgun on the scene.

No one at the armored truck business would talk to us Monday.

A spokeswoman for North Shore Bank sent us this statement:

"The safety and well being of our employees, customers, and our business partners is our top priority." She adds that the bank is cooperating with Milwaukee police as they investigate.

The medical examiner deemed the cause of death a homicide. It is now up to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office to decide whether the security worker will be charged, or if this will be a case of self-defense.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip