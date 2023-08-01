Kenosha crash victims remembered as kind and caring friends

KENOSHA, Wis. — The scene where a pickup truck crashed into a Kenosha business became the site of a memorial filled with flowers, candles, and messages left behind by family and friends.

Kenosha Police said five people were in the truck at the time. Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21, were killed. Two others remain hospitalized and are expected to recover. The fifth person was treated and released.

Zamora and Barrette were part of a close group of friends. A few days later they found comfort in sharing their favorite memories of the two.

They all grew up together in Kenosha.

"Growing up with all these people were just some of the most kind and caring people that I've ever met in my whole entire life. Dylan, he was a great goalkeeper. Jenna, she was one of the best liberos I've ever known," friend Avin Seegobin said.

Seegobin said Zamora loved music and soccer. He was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"Dylan always loved to help people. He always wanted to make sure people around him felt better," Seegobin said.

Barrette was studying nursing at Carthage College where she worked at the recreation center and played on the women's volleyball team.

"She was a little thing. She was a back-row player. Gritty and tough. Loved to compete," Head coach Leanne Ulmer said.

Ulmer is the head coach for the women's volleyball team at Carthage College.

Ulmer was Jenna's coach at Carthage. She has known the Barrette family for years. Ulmer said one of the best things about Barrette was her loving personality which made her a best friend to so many people.

"To make such an impact in such a short amount of time on this earth is really something special and it speaks to who she is and who she was raised by," Ulmer said.

On Tuesday, Kenosha Police said there were no updates on the investigation.

