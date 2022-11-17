Keith Urban, Jon Pardi among 2023 Country Thunder headliners

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — Country Thunder has announced four headliners for the 2023 festival! Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Keith Urban will headline the festival happening July 20 through July 23.

Country Thunder said Pardi and Johnson are two artists that fans ask for all the time, and Aldean and Urban will "bring the electricity to the party of the summer." The festival said this year's lineup is one of the best Twin Lakes has had in years.

In addition to the headliners, Country Thunder said attendees will also have an opportunity to see Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, CHase Matthew, Parmalee, Lonestar, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, The Reklaws, Hailey Whitters, Shane Profitt, Mackenzie Carpenter, Josh Ross, & John Morgan.

Even with all those names, there's even more to come, the festival said.

“The best fans in the world showed up for us in a massive way in 2022, and for that, we owe them a party they won’t soon forget in 2023,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer.

Four-day passes, platinum experience tickets, reserved seats, and camping extras are all available now for Country Thunder and can be purchased here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip