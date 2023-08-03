Watch Now
Kayaker found dead after missing for 3 days; children were wearing PFDs and survived

The kayaker who went missing on Nemahbin Lake about three days ago was found deceased, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:09:35-04

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. — The kayaker who went missing on Nemahbin Lake about three days ago was found deceased, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

Previous reporting:

Man missing after kayak flips

According to a statement from the agency, crews found his body after search efforts resumed Thursday. Their name is not being released at this time.

Crews were first called to the lake in the village of Summit around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Witnesses reported a man in his 50s was with two children when their kayak flipped, causing all three of them to fall into the water. The children were wearing life jackets, able to grab ahold of the kayak and call for help.

The man did not have a life jacket on and never returned to the surface. Crews used boats with sonar equipment, underwater ROV ("remotely operated vehicle") as well as drones to try to find him.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, search efforts resumed with divers as well, with no success. The lake is a maximum depth of about 36 feet. He was last seen in an area between 5 and 23 feet. Then on Thursday, the crews found his body in the lake.

A man is missing after a kayak flipped over Tuesday.

A drone shot of the lake where a man's kayak flipped over.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

