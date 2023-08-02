Man missing after kayak flips on Nemahbin Lake in Summit, two kids rescued

SUMMIT, Wis. — A man is missing and two kids were rescued after a kayak flipped over on Nemahbin Lake in the Village of Summit, the Western Lakes Fire District said Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the fire district, police and fire departments were called to Nemahbin Lake around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a reported drowning.

When officials arrived, they found a man and two kids had been kayaking in the area when the kayak flipped over.

The two kids were able to grab onto the kayak and call for help but the man did not resurface and is now considered missing.

From 6 p.m. until about 10:30 p.m., officials with the Western Lakes Fire District, Village of Summit Police Department, and other local agencies searched for the man using sonar, drones, and other resources.

Now, the fire district says the rescue efforts have converted into recovery efforts. The search for the man will resume Wednesday morning, Western Lakes Fire District said.

