Jury trial set for Milwaukee-area woman accused of poisoning friend with eyedrops

The jury trial for a suburban Milwaukee woman accused of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops is set to begin Monday, Oct. 23.

37-year-old Jessy Kurczewski of Franklin was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft.

According to a criminal complaint, the case began in 2018 when Kurczewski called police and said her friend was not breathing. A deputy arrived at the Pewaukee home and found a woman with "a large amount of crushed medication on her chest and on a nearby plate" along with prescription meds around her.

TMJ4

Initially, investigators believed it could be a drug overdose.

The complaint stated that Kurczewski told investigators she had been taking care of her friend, who was "acting odd" leading up to her death and believed she was suicidal.

However, witnesses and people who knew the victim told law enforcement things were not adding up and they had concerns about the validity of the victim leaving her estate to Kurczewski, who has a history of forgery and fraud.

In January of 2019, the medical examiner said a toxicology report showed a lethal amount of tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eye drops, in the victim's blood. The medical examiner reported the cause of death was homicide, not suicide or an accident.

TMJ4

Months later, Kurczewski said she brought her friend a water bottle holding six bottles worth of Visine and her friend drank it. Kurczewski claimed she was helping her friend do what she wanted.

Detectives also learned that Kurczewski fraudulently transferred more than $130,000 by check from the victim's accounts to her own.

Kurczewski will return to court for a hearing on Friday, Oct. 13 ahead of the jury trial.

