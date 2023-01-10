Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury selected in the retrial of Mark Jensen, Racine County man found guilty of killing his wife

The jury of nine men and seven women will be sworn in when court resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Mark Jensen
Greg Moore/AP
Mark Jensen, center, sits with his attorneys Craig Albee, left, and Deja Vishny during a bond hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Kenosha, Wis. A judge set a $1.2 million bond Wednesday for Jensen, a Wisconsin man once convicted in his wife's death after prosecutors said he poisoned her with antifreeze. Jensen was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2008, but recently won appeals that set up a retrial in Kenosha County. (AP Photo/Greg Moore)
Mark Jensen
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 18:04:23-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury selection continued Tuesday in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Racine County man found guilty of killing his wife 25 years ago.

Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing Julie Jensen in 1998. He is now 62 years old.

RELATED COVERAGE: New trial for Mark Jensen starts; murder conviction vacated

The jury of nine men and seven women will be sworn in when court resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Before opening statements begin, the judge will instruct the jury. According to Court TV, each side will have 90 minutes and is expected to use the entire time.

Following opening statements, the state will begin its case.

TMJ4 News will stream opening statements on Wednesday.

Jensen's retrial is expected to last at least a month.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower