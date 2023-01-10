Jury selected in the retrial of Mark Jensen, Racine County man found guilty of killing his wife

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury selection continued Tuesday in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Racine County man found guilty of killing his wife 25 years ago.

Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing Julie Jensen in 1998. He is now 62 years old.

RELATED COVERAGE: New trial for Mark Jensen starts; murder conviction vacated

The jury of nine men and seven women will be sworn in when court resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Before opening statements begin, the judge will instruct the jury. According to Court TV, each side will have 90 minutes and is expected to use the entire time.

Following opening statements, the state will begin its case.

TMJ4 News will stream opening statements on Wednesday.

Jensen's retrial is expected to last at least a month.

