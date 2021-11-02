Watch
NewsKyle Rittenhouse Trial

Actions

Jury is selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in Kenosha

items.[0].image.alt
SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, returns to the courtroom for the jury selection portion of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kenosha Protests Shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Selection
Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 20:45:57-04

KENOSHA — Jury was selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial Monday evening.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

There are 11 women and nine men. There is one person of color on the jury panel. There is a wide range of ages, but leans older. Eight alternates will be picked before deliberations.

Jurors will be focused on deciding if Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense or is guilty of murder.

Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Schroeder told the potential jury pool prior to selection that they can expect to begin at 9 a.m. each day and that there will be a break for lunch.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage