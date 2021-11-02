Jury is selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Jury was selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial Monday evening.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

There are 11 women and nine men. There is one person of color on the jury panel. There is a wide range of ages, but leans older. Eight alternates will be picked before deliberations.

Jurors will be focused on deciding if Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense or is guilty of murder.

Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Schroeder told the potential jury pool prior to selection that they can expect to begin at 9 a.m. each day and that there will be a break for lunch.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

We have a jury.



11 women, 9 men. The jury seems almost all white. One person may identify as a different race or ethnicity.

Wide range of ages, but skews older.



Picture is from Friday. 8 alternates will be picked right before deliberations. pic.twitter.com/4PH4PQu0ch — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 2, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip