Jung wins District 21 State Senate race, flips seat to Democratic control for first time in more than a decade

Democrat Trevor Jung won the race for Wisconsin's 21st State Senate District on Tuesday, flipping a seat held by Republicans for more than a decade.

Jung defeated Republican Jim Croft in the race for the open seat currently held by Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard. Wanggaard has represented the district continuously since 2015 and chose not to seek reelection.

TMJ4 Trevor Jung (D), Wisconsin's 21st District state senator-elect.

During his victory speech Tuesday night, Jung pledged to represent voters across the district, including those who did not support him.

"I will be a senator for this entire district because the work of building a better Wisconsin belongs to all of us," Jung said. "We started this campaign with a simple belief: to give back to the places that give to us. Well, tonight the people of the 21st district have given us an opportunity to prove that. So let's get to work."

Watch the video report here:

Jung wins District 21 State Senate race, flips seat to Democratic control

The election was the first regular State Senate election in District 21 under Wisconsin's new legislative maps, which took effect in 2024.

The district's boundaries changed significantly from 2022, shifting from an area largely covering portions of Racine and Kenosha counties to one spanning portions of southwest Milwaukee and northeast Racine counties.

Several voters at the Greendale High School polling location who spoke with TMJ4 News said they filled out their ballots along party lines. Voters on both sides of the aisle saw affordability and the economy as key issues this election cycle.

"I think we're ready for changes that would help our economy. I think it is at a point which we haven't seen before and costs are rising, healthcare is being threatened," Jan Carlson said. She says she voted for democrats.

TMJ4 Jan Carlson

"I'm a small business owner so Jim Croft was my choice to vote for. For all that he stands for, making things affordable for families, less government," Michelle Kohel said. She said she voted for Croft.

TMJ4 Michelle Kohel

"We knocked on doors, talked to voters about what they were most concerned about. Heard the message loud and clear about being laser focused on affordability. Our message was clear. State government should be focused on the issues people care deeply about," said Jung.

Election results remain unofficial until certified.

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