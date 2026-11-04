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David Crowley to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black governor

Election 2026 Wisconsin
Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
FILE - David Crowley, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor, shakes hands with Karen Hilt, left, during a campaign stop, Aug. 7, 2026, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)
Election 2026 Wisconsin
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Democratic candidate David Crowley has beaten Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, making him the state’s first Black governor after Tiffany conceded the race.

WATCH: Tom Tiffany concedes to David Crowley

Tom Tiffany Concedes to David Crowley

Ahead of the primary election, Crowley pitched himself as the candidate best positioned to win against Tiffany, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. He narrowly defeated Democratic socialist Francesca Hong in the primary.

Crowley resigned from the Wisconsin State Assembly on June 18, 2020, after he was sworn into office as Milwaukee County executive on May 4, 2020, and made history by becoming the youngest and first Black county executive elected in Milwaukee County history.

He was reelected to a second term in 2024.

He is a member of the ACLU, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals and the Milwaukee NAACP. He currently serves as chair of the National Association of Counties Large Urban Counties Caucus.

Crowley attended Bay View High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in community engagement and education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

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