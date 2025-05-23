Juneau homeowner warns of 'storm chasers' following May 15 tornadoes

JUNEAU, Wis. — Wisconsin residents are being warned about door-to-door solicitors after severe weather hit the area last week.

Dawn Moneyhan, a Juneau resident affected by the recent severe weather, discovered she was targeted by what insurance agents call "storm chasers" — people who go door-to-door after disasters, offering to repair damaged homes.

"If they can do this to us and we're already aware, what are they doing to everyone around us?" Moneyhan said.

"We found our tent mangled and caught up in the clothesline," Moneyhan explained. "And then my dream catchers, those used to hang in the tree. Other than that it was the roof and the shed here."

While Moneyhan's property sustained relatively minor damage, what happened a week after the storm left her concerned.

"A black pick up truck pulled into the driveway, rang the doorbell," Moneyhan said. "My husband who is home sick from work went to answer the door."

Her husband returned after speaking with who he said was an employee with Great Lakes Building Corporation.

According to online records, Great Lakes Building Corporation obtained a dwelling contractor license in Wisconsin in late April.

"[He] said that he had signed something allowing this adjuster person or contractor to come in with the insurance adjuster so the insurance adjuster wouldn't short us on the damages that we had," Moneyhan explained.

Moneyhan says with no contract initially provided and after conducting some research, she became suspicious.

"Had my husband call them back and try to cancel this contract, well, that wasn't so easy. He didn't want to let us out," Moneyhan said.

Moneyhan and her husband eventually obtained a contract. The owner of Great Lakes Building Corp disputes Moneyhan's account and tells TMJ4 a contract was provided to her husband on-site.

Here's what the contract says and how Great Lakes Building Corporation would be paid:

"The Insurance Company is to name the Insured and Great Lakes Adjusters on each check or draft issued from the loss incurred. In all cases where the loss giving rise to the claim for which Great Lakes Adjusters was retained arise from damage to a personal residence, the insurance proceeds shall be delivered to the Insured. When proceeds are paid jointly to the Insured and Great Lakes Adjusters, the Insured shall release such portion of the proceeds, which are due to Great Lakes Adjusters within 30 calendar days after the Insured’s receipt of the insurance company’s check, money order, draft or release of funds."

The contract also states that it can be cancelled within five business days of execution, which Moneyhan did. Great Lakes Building Corporation later confirmed to TMJ4 Moneyhan's contract was indeed cancelled. The owner of Great Lakes Building Corporation says the contract was canceled 5 minutes after receiving Moneyhan's email requesting to cancel.

Moneyhan has Allstate Insurance. TMJ4 spoke with Allstate Friday. A spokesperson said "once a customer files a claim with Allstate, and adjuster will first contact the customer to evaluate for damages. Allstate does not send adjusters to customers' homes unless a claim has been officially filed."

In addition, an Allstate spokesperson said people should be vigilant as fraud often occurs in the wake of severe weather events. They advise to beware of contracts soliciting door-to-door, researching fraud complaints, avoid payment in full up front, and beware of advice to seek reimbursement for nonexistent or exaggerated losses or damages.

Last month, Wisconsin's consumer protection agency warned homeowners about "storm chasers."

When TMJ4 called Great Lakes Building Corp to ask about their business practices, we were hung up on. A second call resulted in "no comment" from the company. Several days later, Great Lakes Building Corp provided this statement to TMJ4:

“We take pride in operating with integrity and transparency. Our job is to advocate for homeowners when they suffer storm damage, ensuring insurance carriers fulfill their obligations under the policy. We do not pressure clients into contracts, and we canceled this one immediately upon request — no insurance company was ever contacted. We believe in protecting our community, not exploiting it.”

— Nathan Ton, Owner of Great Lakes Building Corp and Great Lakes Adjusters

For more information on your rights as a consumer or business owner after storms, click here.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the statement from Great Lakes Building Corp. Other clarifying information was added, and some quotes were removed.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

