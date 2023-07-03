July 3 fireworks at Milwaukee's lakefront is a destination for families

MILWAUKEE — In Milwaukee, the July 3 fireworks show has been a destination for family traditions for decades.

People camp overnight to make sure they have a good spot at Veterans Park.

Milwaukee County leaders expect the show to draw more than 100,000 people.

"We grew up in Waukesha, and we always came downtown for the fireworks. It was always a big deal. I love the energy in the crowd, and I just wanted to do that with my kids," said Kristin Steinbach.

The Cannizaro family claimed their usual spot early Sunday. By Monday, they had DJ playing music while the group enjoyed food and dancing.

They have been doing this for 30 years. Each year they pick a color for everyone to wear.

"Getting to spend the whole day with them, and just having fun and enjoying each other's time," Alicia Avitia said.

People at the park got a day packed with sunshine to enjoy the food and drinks, games, and most of all time together.

"There's never a bad time when we come around here," Christina Mack said.

Jen Taff described July 3 as the best day in Milwaukee. Her parents began their fireworks tradition 50 years ago while they were dating.

It has only grown over the years.

"Everybody's here and giving hugs all around and say hi and it's wonderful it's beautiful," Taff said.

This time is bittersweet. It is the first one after her dad Joel Taff died last year.

The family had a tree near their usual spot dedicated to him.

"We're gonna celebrate in his honor for sure," Taff said.

For so many, this day is for everyone to make memories.

