Judge to decide if woman involved in Slender Man stabbing can be released from mental institution

Morgan Geyser is now 21-years-old. She was 14 when she was convicted of stabbing a fellow classmate 19 times.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 29, 2024
A judge will consider on Monday whether to release one of the women involved in the Slender Man stabbing from a mental institution.

The request came from now 21-year-old Morgan Geyser, who was 14 when she was convicted of stabbing a fellow classmate, 12-year-old Payton Leutner, 19 times. Geyser was 12 at the time of the crime. She and fellow defendant Anissa Weir claimed to have been motivated to the crime by the online horror character Slender Man.

Weir was released from prison in September of 2023. She has since had her GPS monitor removed.

