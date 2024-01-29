Judge to decide if woman involved in Slender Man stabbing can be released from mental institution

A judge will consider on Monday whether to release one of the women involved in the Slender Man stabbing from a mental institution.

The request came from now 21-year-old Morgan Geyser, who was 14 when she was convicted of stabbing a fellow classmate, 12-year-old Payton Leutner, 19 times. Geyser was 12 at the time of the crime. She and fellow defendant Anissa Weir claimed to have been motivated to the crime by the online horror character Slender Man.

Kust, James

Weir was released from prison in September of 2023. She has since had her GPS monitor removed.

