Judge sets $5,000 bond for ex-Kenosha teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with underage student

Christian Enwright, a former Kenosha teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with an underage student, appeared in court Wednesday, where his attorneys sought the dismissal of all 22 counts of disorderly conduct filed against him.

The defense argued that the criminal complaint did not meet the state statute's criteria for disorderly conduct, emphasizing that there must be intent to cause a disturbance at the time of the act. They claimed that Enwright had no such intention.



The state objected to the dismissal, asserting that the messages Enwright sent to a student were disturbing and disorderly. The judge concurred with the state's position, stating that there was probable cause and that the state had met its burden of proof for the charges.

Enwright pleaded not guilty and was immediately taken into custody on a $5,000 cash bond, as recommended by the state. Defense attorneys requested a signature bond, which the judge denied. The judge upheld the cash bond, agreeing it was warranted.

Additionally, Enwright is subject to several conditions: he must have no contact with the victim, the victim's family, or their residence, is not allowed on any school property, cannot have contact with any minors except his own child, and is prohibited from unsupervised use of social media.

Enwright's next court appearance for a pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 14 at 1:30 p.m.

