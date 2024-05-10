Charges filed against teacher accused of misconduct in Kenosha

A teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with an underage student has been formally charged.

Christian James Enwright is facing 22 counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The middle school teacher was placed on leave after disturbing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student came to light. He worked at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) West. Rossell was fired on Tuesday after a nearly three and a half hour board meeting.

“After seeing the evidence, it was a no-brainer,” KUSD board member, Bob Tierney said at the time.

In a 101 page report from the Kenosha Police Department, investigators said the teacher from KTEC West communicated with a middle school student via Snapchat, after school hours, starting back in June 2023.

Police said school leaders talked with the student earlier this year. Police were notified several days later.

Wisconsin does not currently have any grooming laws on the books, which is something an Illinois mother, whose son was a victim of grooming, is trying to change.

