'It was a no-brainer'; Kenosha school board fires teacher involved in grooming allegations

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School Board met for nearly three and a half hours Tuesday evening in closed session. The board confirmed they discussed the employment of a middle school teacher who had an alleged grooming relationship with a student who was twelve at the time.

The board decided to terminate the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) teacher involved. The teacher was allegedly talking with a student inappropriately on Snapchat. We are not naming him because he wasn’t criminally charged.

“After seeing the evidence, it was a no-brainer,” KUSD board member, Bob Tierney said.

Our TMJ4 team talked with parents urging the district to fire the teacher for over two weeks.

“A little emotional, relieved so glad he’s out of there,” concerned mom, Josie Benson said with tears in her eyes.

TMJ4 News Josie Benson had tears in her eyes tonight after hearing the middle school teacher who allegedly had a grooming relationship with a student was terminated.

Benson is one of the moms who has been on the front line demanding transparency and change.

“We the people are not going to stand for this. We’re not going to let our children be harmed in any way. And it started with a couple of us saying we’re going to do this and within two weeks here we are and it made a difference,” Benson explained.

Many of the moms were emotional. They hugged after they realized their voices were heard.

“They’re our whole world. And were not going to stop until we know that at least our district and our kids are safe. We can’t protect everybody, but we can protect our kids,” concerned mom, Kristy Murphy explained.

TMJ4 News Kristy Murphy, a KUSD mom, says she is emotional after hearing the middle school teacher was terminated after allegations came out that he was inappropriately messaging a student on Snapchat.

A spokesperson for KUSD sent the following statement:

Kenosha Unified cannot comment on individual personnel matters. However, the District takes seriously all employee performance and misconduct that could jeopardize the health, safety and welfare of students. When personnel matters arise, the District must follow a deliberative process in line with District policy and procedures to ensure an employee's rights are respected under the law, while balancing the primary goal of ensuring student safety and well-being.

Parents said they still have concerns over the investigation and will bring them to the school board at the next meeting.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip