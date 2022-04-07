Judge orders competency evaluation for Sheboygan Falls mother

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — A Sheboygan County judge ordered a competency evaluation at the request of Natalia Hitchcock's attorneys.

Hitchcock is the Sheboygan Falls mother charged with killing her 8-year-old son Oliver and trying to kill his 11-year-old brother last week.

The Sheboygan County district attorney declined to weigh in on the request.

To grant the evaluation, the judge had to find probable cause.

"It's only for purposes of today's determination," said Judge Daniel Borowski. "The court will then order evaluation absence of any objection, which we have done without further argument. I will grant the defense request to order the competence evaluation and then as to the pending case, it becomes temporarily stayed."

The evaluation and report are expected to be done within 30 days.

Hitchcock's lawyer requested a Russian interpreter to be made available.

A criminal complaint says Hitchcock's husband told law enforcement his wife had surges of rage and that he was concerned about her as she watched the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Sheboygan Falls community is getting ready to hold a candlelight vigil this Sunday in Oliver's honor.

Oliver's family is planning to hold his funeral in Missouri.

