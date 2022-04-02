8-year-old assaulted in Sheboygan Falls dies from his injuries: police

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said the 8-year-old boy who was assaulted Wednesday has died from his injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Plank Trail Apartments, on the northwest side of the city. A 41-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her 8-year-old son who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, Sheboygan Falls police held a press conference saying the boy, identified as Oliver Hitchcock, had died from his injuries.

Hitchcock's mother had suffered self-inflicted wounds during the incident, and was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. On Friday, she was booked in the Sheboygan County Jail, and police referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said one of the referred charges for Hitchcock's mother will be a first-degree intentional homicide charge. An attempted homicide charge has also been referred to the District Attorney's Office, but police said that charge is not related to Oliver.

Hitchcock's father and brother were on scene at the time of the assault, according to police. His father is the one who called 9-1-1 and performed life-saving measures on Hitchcock.

"This is something no family should ever have to go through," Sheboygan Falls Chief of Police Eric Miller said during the press conference.

Miller confirmed that there are no other suspects at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week. However, the suspected cause of death is strangulation.

Miller said Hitchcock was a student in the Sheboygan Falls School District. Next week, the district is planning to have extra staff and counselors present to help students.

There is a GoFundMe for Oliver's family, which has already raised more than $8,000. To donate, click here.

You can watch the full Saturday press conference below:

