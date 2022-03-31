Criminal investigation underway after 8-year-old child, woman injured in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wisc. — A criminal investigation is underway in Sheboygan Falls after an 8-year-old child and woman were injured at an apartment building.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at an apartment near Plankview Green Boulevard and Fairview Court on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers and first responders treated an unresponsive 8-year-old child who was later transported to a Sheboygan hospital.

Initial reports indicated the child was stabbed, however, police say this is not the case.

Police say the child's injury is being treated as a criminal instigation.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

There is no danger to the public. No suspects are being sought, police say.

Sheboygan Falls police hosted a press briefing Wednesday night. Watch below:

