Jonas Brothers to perform at Fiserv Forum this November

MILWAUKEE — The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Milwaukee! Fiserv Forum will be 'Burnin Up' this November when the brothers take the stage.

Joe, Nick, and Kevin will perform at the arena on Monday, Nov. 20 with tickets going on sale Thursday, Aug. 3.

Live Nation announced the show Thursday saying the brothers added the date after, "overwhelming fan demand."

The performance is a part of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums, One Night tour. Sort of like Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the brothers will perform songs from all of their albums during the show.

Lawrence will open for the brothers at all of their North American shows.

According to Live Nation, tickets for the show will be in high demand so fans can register for a verified fans presale if they want access to the best tickets. To sign up for verified fans, click here.

