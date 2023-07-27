Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jonas Brothers to perform at Fiserv Forum this November

The added shows comes after, "overwhelming fan demand."
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas
Associated Press
The Jonas Brothers and Spencer Sutherland will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 8.
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 10:39:41-04

MILWAUKEE — The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Milwaukee! Fiserv Forum will be 'Burnin Up' this November when the brothers take the stage.

Joe, Nick, and Kevin will perform at the arena on Monday, Nov. 20 with tickets going on sale Thursday, Aug. 3.

Live Nation announced the show Thursday saying the brothers added the date after, "overwhelming fan demand."

The performance is a part of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums, One Night tour. Sort of like Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the brothers will perform songs from all of their albums during the show.

Lawrence will open for the brothers at all of their North American shows.

According to Live Nation, tickets for the show will be in high demand so fans can register for a verified fans presale if they want access to the best tickets. To sign up for verified fans, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device