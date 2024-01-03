Johnsonville plant closing as part of acquisition, hundreds of jobs in question

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Johnsonville is closing one of its plants in Sheboygan County by the end of 2024 following the acquisition of its co-packer, Salm Partners, the company shared with TMJ4 News on Wednesday.

The Meadowside plant in Sheboygan Falls will close by the end of this year. Its Countryside and Riverside manufacturing facilities will remain fully operational.

The company says all 390 Meadowside members will have a position through at least the end of June.

The company said it anticipates "some workforce adjustments as the organization transitions a portion of its ready-to-eat sausage production to Salm throughout 2024."

According to a statement provided to TMJ4 News, "In addition, those Members who remain with Johnsonville through June will receive a stay-on bonus. Johnsonville will also work to retain as many Members as possible in its Sheboygan Falls production positions – and across its other production facilities – when Meadowside production ceases."

Johnsonville CEO Don Fussner shared, “While this acquisition is key to the long-term success of our RTE sausage business – and the larger fully cooked sausage category in general – it’s not lost on us how a plant closing is distressing for our Members to hear. We value their contributions and expertise, and we are working diligently to retain as many of our valued Members as we can in other roles here in Sheboygan Falls and across our manufacturing network.”

Salm produces cooked sausage and hot dogs from its two production plants in Denmark, Wis. Salm Partners will remain its own entity.

Financial details of the acquisition are not available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip