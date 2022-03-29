Watch
JetBlue starts daily nonstop service between Milwaukee, Boston and New York City

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — JetBlue Airways Corp. started service from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday.

“Many people have been asking when JetBlue would come to Milwaukee," Milwaukee Mitchell airport director Brian Dranzik said in a JetBlue press release, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. "I’m glad that day has arrived. With our community’s support, JetBlue will do well here and carry many travelers to New York and Boston.”

The flights will be flown seven days a week from Milwaukee to both cities.

  • Milwaukee to Boston: Departure Time: 5:30 PM - Arrival Time: 8:46 PM
  • Boston to Milwaukee: Departure Time: 8:00 AM- Arrival Time: 9:40 AM
  • Milwaukee to New York/JFK: Departure Time: 10:35 AM- Arrival Time: 1:38 PM
  • New York/JFK to Milwaukee: Departure Time: 3:05 PM- Arrival Time: 4:38PM

“The new routes also allow for easy connections to other destinations, including service to London from JFK. JetBlue’s new codeshare partnership with American Airlines also opens up many connections to Europe and beyond on American," Dranzik previously said.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, JetBlue formed the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines in July of 2020, saying the deal would see increased passenger service in the New York area.

