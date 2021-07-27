Watch
JetBlue announces schedule for new flights between Milwaukee, Boston, New York

Posted at 8:54 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 21:53:59-04

MILWAUKEE — JetBlue Airways has released the schedule for its new non-stop flights between Milwaukee and Boston and New York City.

The flights will begin March 27, 2022 and will be flown seven days a week from Milwaukee to both cities.

  • Milwaukee to Boston: Departure Time: 5:30 PM - Arrival Time: 8:46 PM
  • Boston to Milwaukee: Departure Time: 8:00 AM- Arrival Time: 9:40 AM
  • Milwaukee to New York/JFK: Departure Time: 10:35 AM- Arrival Time: 1:38 PM
  • New York/JFK to Milwaukee: Departure Time: 3:05 PM- Arrival Time: 4:38PM

“JetBlue is a popular airline among travelers, and we’re looking forward to introducing their high-quality in-flight experience to travelers from throughout Wisconsin in 2022,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement Monday.

“The new routes also allow for easy connections to other destinations, including service to London from JFK. JetBlue’s new codeshare partnership with American Airlines also opens up many connections to Europe and beyond on American," said Dranzik.

