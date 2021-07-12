American Airlines expands nonstop service from MKE to Miami

American Airlines is expanding its nonstop service to Miami this fall, in part for residents who have second homes in Florida.

The airline announced the news on Monday, stating that the nonstop service will shift from once a week to daily starting Nov. 2.

“This marks the first time ever that Miami will be served daily from Milwaukee, and this route expansion proves how important it is to fly from Milwaukee’s hometown airport. The more that passengers fly from MKE, the more routes airlines will fly from MKE as air travel recovers from the pandemic,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Miami is American’s largest international gateway. These flights are timed perfectly for connections on American to the Caribbean and Mexico, along with Central and South America, during the upcoming winter travel season.”

The flight will depart from MKE at 6 a.m. and arrive in Miami at 10:20 a.m. The return flight from Miami will be at 9 p.m. and landing in Milwaukee at 11:30 p.m.

The new nonstop service will be offered from Nov. 2 through April 4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip