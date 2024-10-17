Jesse Vang, Katrina Baur charged in death of Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Charges have been filed in Manitowoc County against both Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur in the death of Elijah Vue, whose body was found last month after going missing in February.

Katina Baur, Elijah's mother, has been charged with chronic neglect of a child with the consequence of death, child neglect, and obstructing an officer.

Jesse Vang, Baur's partner, has been charged with physical abuse of a child causing death, hiding a corpse, and obstructing an officer.

A bail hearing will likely be held for both Baur and Vang on Friday, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said at a news conference.

Elijah was reported missing from his home in Two Rivers on February 20th.

On September 13, investigators said his remains were found a little over 3 miles from where he was last seen.

"This is not the outcome that we hoped for. The family is devastated. We’re devastated. The community is devastated," Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said at the time.

Baur and Vang had previously been charged with child neglect but had not been charged in connection with Elijah's death, according to court records.

