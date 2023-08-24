Jazz in the Park canceled Thursday due to extreme heat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park has been canceled for Thursday, Aug. 24 due to the excessive heat warning, organizers posted on Facebook Thursday.

The news comes as Southeast Wisconsin sees temperatures around 100 degrees, with heat index temperatures surpassing 110.

FORECAST: More hot temperatures Thursday, but not quite as hot as yesterday

"Due to the continued excessive heat warning, and the safety of the community and all those involved with production, we will be canceling this evening’s event," organizers wrote on Facebook. "We’ll return next week for the last night of the season and an exciting evening featuring Kal Bergendahl Project’s 'Come Together' (The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined)."

Jazz in the Park is not the only thing canceled because of heat, Milwaukee Public Schools canceled school on Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to keep students safe.

