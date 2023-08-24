More hot temperatures Thursday, but not quite as hot as yesterday

More hot weather is on tap for SE Wisconsin as highs climb back into the 90s - near 100 degrees. Thursday morning starts off with a stark temperature difference across the region. Lows have fallen into the upper 60s North of a frontal boundary while temperatures have remained near 80-degrees to the SW. Patchy fog has developed in response. That boundary lifts North through the morning and early afternoon - bringing highs well into the 90s for much of the area. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for much of SE Wisconsin thru 7 p.m.

Those in Ozaukee & Sheboygan counties may be spared the worst of the heat thanks to lake influence. Later in the evening, the boundary sinks back to the South and brings an end to the hot weather at the lakefront. Farther inland, heat index values may reach up to 110-degrees. As the boundary sinks South, there is an outside chance for a pop-up shower/storm.

Overnight lows drop into the lower 70s. Highs climb back into the 80s for Friday - with warmer inland temperatures. A few showers may move in from the West.

The weekend features sunshine and much cooler weather - highs remain in the 70s.



THURSDAY: Early Fog; Sunny, Hot & HumidHigh: 93, PM Turning Cooler Lakeside

Wind: W / SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance T-Storm Early; Some Clouds

Low: 70

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Chance Shower/Storm, otherwise Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

