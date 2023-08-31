Jay Z's Team Roc hires lawyer to defend man wrongfully arrested at Kenosha Applebee's: Report

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jay-Z's Team Roc hired a lawyer to help the man wrongfully arrested by Kenosha police in an Applebee's last month, according to Billboard.

Billboard cites Team Roc, which told them the organization hired lawyer Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr. and his family. Billboard reports they hope to get all charges dropped and possibly sue Kenosha police. English Jr. is still facing criminal charges.

TMJ4 News reached out to Team Roc for comment and will update this report with their response. Team Roc is Jay Z's Roc Nation’s philanthropic and social justice arm.

As TMJ4 News reported, the incident took place on July 21 at the restaurant on 75th Street in Kenosha. A criminal complaint states that officers responded to the area of STH 50 and STH 31 for a rollover crash where a Black man and Black woman with a baby left the scene.

Witnesses described that the suspects had run toward Kohl's or Menard's and the woman had a red shirt with a bun on top of her head and a scarf. Later in the evening, the complaint states Applebee's staff said individuals matching the description were in the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they located a male holding a baby and a female, though the female was wearing a white shirt. The officer believed them to be a part of the rollover incident and were attempting to evade police.

Officers began asking questions, to which the couple replied they did not need to answer any questions.

According to the complaint, the man then begins to walk away. Officers inform him he is being detained and cannot leave. The man then allegedly said he was free to go and tried to walk past officers.

The report then states officers attempted to stop the man from leaving by restraining him, putting his hands behind his back, and "delivering several strong side hand and forearm strikes to ensure compliance."

The man is now charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The Kenosha Police Department says in a statement they take use of force incidents seriously and are internally reviewing the case.

The individuals responsible for the hit-and-run were located inside the bathroom at Applebees and arrested.

A viral video showing officers bringing the man to the ground has stirred outrage among community members and advocacy groups.

“People are very, very upset after seeing that,” Tanya McLean with the community group, Leaders of Kenosha, told TMJ4. “Where was the de-escalation? There was none in that video.”

McLean and her group, Leaders of Kenosha, met outside of the Kenosha County's Public Safety Building Wednesday afternoon to speak with community members about the police department's use of force seen in the video.

"I don't think it's too much to ask the police to be guardians to the communities they are sworn to protect and serve, and not military-minded warriors who behave like an occupying force," said Reverend Dr. Monica L Cummings, Vice President of Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH).

