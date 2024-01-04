Watch Now
January is National Blood Donor Month: Here's where you can give

Versiti Blood Center stopped by TMJ4 to share ways you can help make a difference.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 17:53:30-05

MILWAUKEE — The month of January is designated as National Blood Donor Month in the United States. Due to holiday celebrations, inclement weather, as well as cold and flu season, the winter months are often a time of reduced donations and an increased risk for blood shortages.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has provided blood products and services to local patients since 1947. Find out how you can help make a difference here: Versiti - Ways to Give

Upcoming Versiti Blood Drives:

Friday, January 12, 2024
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
BAYSHORE Near TORRID & BATH & BODY WORKS
5684 N BAYSHORE DRIVE, MKE 53217

Saturday, January 13, 2024
8:15 am - 12:45 pm
ALEXIAN BROTHERS PAVILION Blood Drive
9225 N 76TH ST, MKE 53223

Thursday, January 25, 2024
1:00 pm - 5:30 pm
TOSA COMMUNITY DRIVE (WAUWATOSA CITY HALL CIVIC CENTER)
7725 W. NORTH AVE., WAUWATOSA 53213

