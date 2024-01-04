January is National Blood Donor Month: Here's where you can give

MILWAUKEE — The month of January is designated as National Blood Donor Month in the United States. Due to holiday celebrations, inclement weather, as well as cold and flu season, the winter months are often a time of reduced donations and an increased risk for blood shortages.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has provided blood products and services to local patients since 1947. Find out how you can help make a difference here: Versiti - Ways to Give

Upcoming Versiti Blood Drives:

Friday, January 12, 2024

11:00 am - 4:00 pm

BAYSHORE Near TORRID & BATH & BODY WORKS

5684 N BAYSHORE DRIVE, MKE 53217

Saturday, January 13, 2024

8:15 am - 12:45 pm

ALEXIAN BROTHERS PAVILION Blood Drive

9225 N 76TH ST, MKE 53223

Thursday, January 25, 2024

1:00 pm - 5:30 pm

TOSA COMMUNITY DRIVE (WAUWATOSA CITY HALL CIVIC CENTER)

7725 W. NORTH AVE., WAUWATOSA 53213

