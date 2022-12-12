Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Janet Jackson's ninth concert tour “Together Again" includes a stop at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater, organizers said Monday.

The 33-city tour starts in the spring 2023 and includes concerts in Atlanta, New York, Toronto... and Milwaukee!

Organizers said the show will be held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on May 28, 2023.

Recording artist and Fast and Furious actor, Ludacris, will join Jackson as a special guest during the tour.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16th at 11 a.m. local time.

View the tour schedule below:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip