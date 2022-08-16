Jack White spotted at Brewers game, restaurants in Milwaukee ahead of UWM show

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of his show at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tuesday evening, Jack White was spotted at various hangouts around town - and reportedly even attended a Brewers game.

The Vanguard on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View - known for its sausage-making abilities - posted to social media a photo of a hot dog in honor of Jack Black, formerly of The White Stripes who now leads a group in his own name. It's called the "Jack White and Blue Dog", made with beef, bacon, garlic and sausage as well as a blue cheese sauce.

And White naturally got to taste his signature dog "before anyone else." The restaurant shared a photo of White and his band members hanging out inside.

Yes, we invited him to lunch yesterday to try out his signature dog before everyone else, so he was in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/kCSfDJMLWW — VANGUARD (@VANGUARDMKE) August 16, 2022

Radio Milwaukee also shared a photo of Jack White at Burnhearts, a bar just a block from Vanguard. "Anyone else see Jack White walking around Bay View last night?!" according to their post.

White was finally spotted at American Family Field during the Brewers' loss to the Dodgers on Monday, according to attendees on social media.

Jack White's "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. Learn more on the arena's website.

