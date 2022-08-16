Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jack White spotted at Brewers game, restaurants in Milwaukee ahead of UWM show

Jack White of The White Stripes is in Milwaukee for a show at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Jack White
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jack White performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jack White
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 14:49:03-04

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of his show at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tuesday evening, Jack White was spotted at various hangouts around town - and reportedly even attended a Brewers game.

The Vanguard on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View - known for its sausage-making abilities - posted to social media a photo of a hot dog in honor of Jack Black, formerly of The White Stripes who now leads a group in his own name. It's called the "Jack White and Blue Dog", made with beef, bacon, garlic and sausage as well as a blue cheese sauce.

And White naturally got to taste his signature dog "before anyone else." The restaurant shared a photo of White and his band members hanging out inside.

Radio Milwaukee also shared a photo of Jack White at Burnhearts, a bar just a block from Vanguard. "Anyone else see Jack White walking around Bay View last night?!" according to their post.

White was finally spotted at American Family Field during the Brewers' loss to the Dodgers on Monday, according to attendees on social media.

Jack White's "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. Learn more on the arena's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards