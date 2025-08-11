'It's time, you gotta go': Firefighters help Waukesha family to safety after severe flooding

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha family and their pets needed help in a hurry after flooding surrounded their home.

"Fire fighter said it's time you gotta go!" Jerry Breske said.

Breske still can't believe how much water surrounded his Waukesha home and cars in the early morning hours. The only way out was by boat with first responders.

"We are going to bring the boat to you — get all your precious animals and people who live here in the boat. It's was like eight inches of water on first floor — a complete basement fill and then 8 inches on first floor," Breske said.

Watch: Firefighters help Waukesha family to safety after severe flooding

Firefighters help Waukesha family to safety after severe flooding

One of his cars was left underwater near Foxcroft Lane and Hunter with the lights still on. The damage looked even worse in daylight.

"I was parked along the curve and the water came up and it started floating, the lights were on, and the trunk popped up and this is where it landed," Breske said.

He's hoping the city can help explain why so much rain water ended up in this part of the neighborhood.

For now, he's trying to clean up and dry out as much as he can from his house.

"It feels like I'm down in New Orleans, Katrina," Breske said when asked about the condition of his home.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said officials are aware of the flooding after 9 inches of rain fell in that neighborhood and they will be looking into it.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said the county's dispatch center received 1,700 calls since 6 p.m. Saturday night — four times higher than the previous Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

