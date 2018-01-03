It's time to "winterize" both your vehicle and driving habits

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Officer Nick Andersen of the Brown Deer Police Department says that clearing snow and ice off the windows, hood and roof of your vehicle is especially important. It's Wisconsin State Law that drivers have their lights, license plates and windows free from any snow or view obstructing ice.
Failure to do so may result in a citation anywhere from $100 to $500.
Another possible winter driving fine could cost you more than $200. This is the violation of the Move Over Law. The Move Over Law requires drivers to give safe space to salt trucks, snow plows and emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Drivers can also be fined for leaving their keys in unoccupied running vehicles.