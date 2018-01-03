It's time to "winterize" both your vehicle and driving habits

Winter has made its mark, and as more snow is approaching law enforcement officials say now is the best time to winterize both your car and your driving habits.

Officer Nick Andersen of the Brown Deer Police Department says that clearing snow and ice off the windows, hood and roof of your vehicle is especially important. It's Wisconsin State Law that drivers have their lights, license plates and windows free from any snow or view obstructing ice.

Failure to do so may result in a citation anywhere from $100 to $500.

Another possible winter driving fine could cost you more than $200. This is the violation of the Move Over Law. The Move Over Law requires drivers to give safe space to salt trucks, snow plows and emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Drivers can also be fined for leaving their keys in unoccupied running vehicles.

Following these laws, along with picking up some snow tires and stocking your trunk full with kitty litter, a shovel and a safety kit will keep you and your wallet from any pain this winter.