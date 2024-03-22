'It's the Indianapolis 500'; Residents explain dangerous intersection after hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS — Pedestrians who cross the intersection of 62nd and National are on edge after a woman was hit and killed by a driver Thursday afternoon.

Joe Cobb and his two children Faye and Ezekiel cross 62nd and National frequently. However, Thursday felt different.

"I was telling them to stay on the inter part of the sidewalk,” Cobb explained.

Cobb has a lot on his mind after hearing about the deadly hit-and-run. The crash left a 63-year-old woman dead.

"Ya know worried about safety first ya know keeping safety first. Making sure we are looking both ways. Making sure there's no crazy drivers out here ya know tryna speed past lights or anything."

Cobb said the intersection is infamous for speeding drivers and car crashes. We even noticed cars passing on the right.

He tries to proceed with caution anytime he's in this area."You gotta stay on a constant swivel,” Cobb explained.

Traffic flows from six different points at the intersection. Faye Cobb, who is in the first grade, knows to stay close to her dad while walking home from school.

“So, we don't get hit by other cars,” she explained.

The news of the deadly crash was heartbreaking but not shocking for Six Points Pub owner, Doug Ross.

"It's the Indianapolis 500, Slinger Speedway if you're not big with racing",” Ross explained.

Ross watches cars race past his bar all day, every day.

"If you don't know how to cross this intersection you better pay attention because you will be hit,” Ross explained.

With a heavy heart, Ross said this deadly crash is sad for everyone involved.

