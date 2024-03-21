West Allis police investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

WEST ALLIS, WISC. — The West Allis Police Department (WPD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the WPD, the crash happened near 62nd and National at 1:54 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver, a 91-year-old man, hit a 63-year-old woman crossing the street.

The driver fled but was followed by a witness, according to a press release.

The West Allis Police caught up to the driver and took him into custody. The 63-year-old woman died at a medical facility.

The crash remains under investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for review of charges.

