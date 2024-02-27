'It's scary living on this street;' Woman explains deadly intersection she lives near

MILWAUKEE — Signs that read "slow your roll" and "please slow down" sit at the corner of 20th and Burleigh. However, TMJ4 is told drivers do the exact opposite.

"It's scary living on this street,” resident Ramona Fulbright explained.

Scared is how Fulbright feels on a daily basis. The crash that killed 30-year-old Amari Smith Sunday night shook her up even more.

"I was shaken up last night. Like I was literally trembling,” Fulbright explained.

She witnessed Milwaukee Police chasing a speeding car. Seconds later, she saw that same speeding car collide with Smith's vehicle.

"Anybody could have been walking across the street and got hit too. Not just the guy that died,” Fulbright explained.

Fulbright said something needs to be done. "The police officers need to be more aware of their surroundings too when they chasing people. Not just the people who are being chased."

7th District Alderperson Candidate, Jessica Currie, said reckless driving has become too common.

"Unfortunately, this is almost our new norm,” she explained.

She's one of two candidates running for the open District 7 seat.

"We have to figure out ways and techniques to work with our officers on better training and just figure out a strategy so we can all be aware of what's going on,” Currie explained.

TMJ4 reporter Megan Lee asked Currie if she felt safe standing at the intersection of 20th and Burleigh.

“Not really, since we've been here, we have seen so many people speed out of the gas station. It's very reckless over here,” Currie replied.

We also reached out to candidate DiAndre Jackson for a comment but did not hear back before air.



