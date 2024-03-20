'It's just confusing'; Glendale parents concerned yet hopeful for district amid $3.6M deficit

GLENDALE — Parents in the Glendale-River Hills School District remain hopeful as the school board is working through a multi-million-dollar deficit.

The board is blaming accounting and budgeting errors.

The board plans to give an update and next steps to the community on Wednesday evening. This comes after two closed door board meetings.

"It's just confusing, the money is confusing,” Glendale-River Hills PTO Treasurer, Melanie Hinchey said.

Confusion on where $3.6 million went in the school district.

"There's a shock factor obviously, like what that's a lot of money,” Hinchey explained.

She said shock and disappointment is a familiar feeling among parents in the district.

"It's a lot and I'm scared. We were all scared when we found out,” Hinchey explained.

She fears what could potentially be taken away from the students and staff as the district faces this major deficit.

"I will say the teacher layoffs. That's the last thing that any of us want. And so we are all just hoping that this can be concluded and keep our family intact,” she explained.

Hinchey is hopeful the board will have a set plan to get the district out of the deficit.

According to the school board agenda, the board will “consider non-staffing reductions before staffing reductions, to the extent budget reductions are necessary."

"The community coming together is going to be a big step in this,” PTO Secretary, Samantha Krohn-White explained.

Krohn-White wants to get the district back on track. "A lot of parents don't really know how we can help and I'm in that same boat. Where I'm just like, tell me what to do and we'll do it."

The open meeting starts at 6:30 on Wednesday, March 20.

