School board to consider staffing cuts at special closed meeting .

The Glendale-River Hills School District has another special meeting on Tuesday night.

It follows complaintsfrom parents frustratedby a lack of transparency regarding the district's multi-million-dollar budget deficit spanning two years. This is the second special meeting within one week.

The school board says they are working with a financial consultant to determine what happened and how to move forward now that the district is in $3.6 million dollar budget deficit.

The district blames accounting and budgeting errors.

Meanwhile, the superintendent and the district's business manager have resigned.

According to the agenda for Tuesday night, the board plans to review recommendations for staffing cuts for the 2024-25 school year.

They plan to interview and consider a potential interim superintendent candidate as well.

The meeting is not open to the public.

