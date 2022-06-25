'It's going to supercharge the electorate': One on One with NBC's Chuck Todd

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden called the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion a "sad day' and "tragic error" while former President Donald Trump is taking credit for the court's decision saying, "it's the biggest win for life in a generation."

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd about the landmark decision Friday.

In Wisconsin, the Supreme Court ruling means nearly all abortions will be illegal.

Benson asked Todd, what does this decision mean for Republicans and Democrats running in 2022?

"I think what it’s done, it’s going to supercharge the electorate," said Todd. "Everything this week alone is why I think we are going to have a super-charged election again."

What happens now at the federal level? Benson asked Todd about any changes in congress or with people's perception of the court.

"I think it means more Americans are going to view Supreme Court Justices as wearing red and blue robes, not black robes," Todd said. "And those red robes look pretty bright these days."

