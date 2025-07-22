'It's downright shocking': Neighbors react to double homicide on 41st and Glendale

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened near 41st Street and Glendale.

This marks the third homicide in two months at this exact location, leaving neighbors shocked and concerned for their safety.

"It's downright shocking," William Olivier said.

Other neighbors, who didn't want to go on camera, expressed fear following the repeated violence in their community.

"I went outside and I'm looking like oh my god all these lights and everything, and I looked and seen they taped off my house," one neighbor said.

"I'm kinda scared now it's kinda like you know it's too close to home. You know, this neighborhood, we just started getting our neighborhood back together and all of a sudden you can't even sit outside in your own house, your own yard," the neighbor added.

Milwaukee Police said a 50-year-old and approximate 40-year-old were shot and killed Tuesday morning. It's the same spot an 18-year-old was shot and killed in May.

"The shooting, the violence, we all just need to come together and put the guns down," the neighbor said.

Olivier is a community pastor with Bridge Builders, a community organization that's been focusing on reducing violence in this specific neighborhood.

"It reminds me that we need to work harder that way we can find ways to increase our impact," Olivier said.

Bridge Builders' mission centers on community transformation and safety.

"Our focus is to inspire inner city innovation that will holistically transform neighborhoods one block at a time," Olivier explained.

Bridge Builders signs are visible throughout the 41st Street block as residents work together to improve their community.

"It shouldn't have to be like that, you know, you're taking each other out, your own out, it shouldn't have to be that way," the neighbor said.

