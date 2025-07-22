Milwaukee police searching for suspect after double homicide near 41st and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning on the city's northwest side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 41st Street and Glendale Avenue.

Investigators report that two victims were killed in the incident - a 50-year-old and another person believed to be approximately 40 years old.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more about what led up to this deadly shooting.

Police have not yet released information about potential suspects or motives in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

