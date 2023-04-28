It's Arbor Day! Here's how you can celebrate the holiday

MILWAUKEE — It's Arbor Day across the country so do you know what that means? It's time to plant a tree!

The holiday has been around since 1872 when the secretary of the Nebraska Territory proposed a tree-planting holiday. The celebration was set for April 10, and prizes were offered to counties and individuals who planted the most trees.

According to ArborDay.org, around one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day. By 1885, Arbor Day was a state Holiday and by 1920, more than 45 states were celebrating the day.

Now, all 50 states celebrate the holiday, with the last Friday in April being the most common date for the holiday. The date, however, does vary based on the best planting conditions.

The City of Milwaukee is gathering Friday to celebrate the Earth-friendly day at Vincent High School. According to the city, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other local officials will gather at the school to plant a tree.

The gathering will also include urban forestry demonstrations including tree climbing and an outdoor educational station.

There will also be an Arbor Day celebration in Wauwatosa, where students and community leaders will gather to plant a tree at a local school.

If you are interested in celebrating Arbor Day, check out this guide from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, explaining how to plant and care for a tree.

The DNR also has other ways to celebrate on its website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip